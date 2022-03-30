Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 312,807 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.84% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $52,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $137,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,156,000 after buying an additional 113,016 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. 1,710,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,866. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.