Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,160 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Copart worth $24,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Copart by 1.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Copart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Copart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $129.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

