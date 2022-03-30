Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €180.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €180.00 ($197.80) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($171.43) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($180.22) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €166.30 ($182.75).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €164.35 ($180.60) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 12 month high of €164.35 ($180.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.