Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Evelo Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 267,088 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 255,576 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

