Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MIST stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.