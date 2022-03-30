Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.