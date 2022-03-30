Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Hold

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

