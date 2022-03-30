Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SNPTF opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

