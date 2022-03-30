JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.90

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.90 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.52). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 546,075 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of £71.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.92.
JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)
