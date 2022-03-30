John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $12,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $12,810.00.

BFI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. 75,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

