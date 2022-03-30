Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.94

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 726176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.53.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JOY shares. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Journey Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The company has a market cap of C$325.84 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.80.
About Journey Energy (TSE:JOY)
Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
