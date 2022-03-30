JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Down 3.6%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.89 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 1,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,515,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Get JOYY alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.