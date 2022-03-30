JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.57 ($47.88).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €38.68 ($42.51) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.