JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $401.85

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.85 ($5.26) and traded as low as GBX 104.60 ($1.37). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.76), with a volume of 3,451,831 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £60.46 million and a P/E ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 401.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 650.79.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.
About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)
JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.
