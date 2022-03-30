Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.20. 505,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,604,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

