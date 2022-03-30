Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. 232,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,697,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

