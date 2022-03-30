Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $148.64. 183,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,768. The firm has a market cap of $412.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

