Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 6,271 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after buying an additional 735,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after buying an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after buying an additional 513,350 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.