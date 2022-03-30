Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,240 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,240 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after purchasing an additional 319,843 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after acquiring an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 22.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,544,000 after acquiring an additional 395,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in fuboTV by 57.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 209,849 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

fuboTV stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.38. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

