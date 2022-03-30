Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. Keyera has a one year low of C$25.41 and a one year high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

