KeyFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,634.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $740,019.15 and approximately $17,634.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.09 or 0.07181164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.41 or 1.00119743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054546 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

