Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($44.80) to GBX 3,300 ($43.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($41.88).
Shares of Keywords Studios stock traded up GBX 160.40 ($2.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,498.40 ($32.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,719. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09). The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,341.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.
About Keywords Studios (Get Rating)
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
