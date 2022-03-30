Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of KNTE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,945. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.81.
In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 226,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.
KNTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
