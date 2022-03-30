Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading Down 6.7%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19. 2,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $524.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

