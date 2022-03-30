Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

