Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KIGRY. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kion Group from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Kion Group stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

