Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kirby were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

KEX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.79. 3,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,929. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

