KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Lessened by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 519,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.