Knight-Swift Transportation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,529 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 435% compared to the typical daily volume of 473 put options.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,619,000 after buying an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,659,000 after acquiring an additional 95,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

