Koch Industries Inc Buys 1,791,986 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

