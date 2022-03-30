Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Issues Earnings Results

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kore Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
KORE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kore Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
Kore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
