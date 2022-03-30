Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 59,389 shares during the last quarter.

About Korea Electric Power (Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

