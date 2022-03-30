Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of 473.74 and a beta of -1.92. Koss has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Koss by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Koss by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

