Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of 473.74 and a beta of -1.92. Koss has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.86%.
About Koss (Get Rating)
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
