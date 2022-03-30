K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($27.47) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.03 ($19.81).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €25.65 ($28.19) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €21.60 and a 200 day moving average of €17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a 12-month high of €25.77 ($28.32). The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1.83.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

