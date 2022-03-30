KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.62

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.62 and last traded at $94.52, with a volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.47 and a beta of 1.44.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

