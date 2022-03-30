Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

