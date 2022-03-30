Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,768. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

