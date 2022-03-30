Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.