Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of LE stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $634.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

