Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 705 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American International Group by 164.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth $90,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth $31,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in American International Group by 444.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 613,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 501,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,482. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

