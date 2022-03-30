Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 330

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.49) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 349.50 ($4.58).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.67) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 283.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The stock has a market cap of £16.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,151.66). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($2,997.25). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

