LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,102. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LHC Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

