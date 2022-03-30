LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.
NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,102. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LHC Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.