Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68. 69,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 115,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.74.
Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile (CVE:LBC)
