Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.03. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 27,115 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,209 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.