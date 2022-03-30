Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 906.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

