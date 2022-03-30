Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 808.2% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.55. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

