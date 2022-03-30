Lincoln National Corp Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter worth $328,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter worth $415,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $157.72 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $137.92 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.96.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.