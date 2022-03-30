Lincoln National Corp Has $394,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.