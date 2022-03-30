Lincoln National Corp Has $394,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.
In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
