Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after acquiring an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,196,000 after acquiring an additional 723,358 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

