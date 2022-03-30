Linda A. Southern-Heathcott Acquires 1,628,434 Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) Stock

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott acquired 1,628,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,442,651.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,492,151.

AKT.A opened at C$1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. AKITA Drilling Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

